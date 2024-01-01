Martin hoping Bednarek pens new Southampton deal

Tribal Football
Southampton boss Russell Martin is hopeful of Jan Bednarek signing a new deal.

Martin admits he wants the defender to stay at St Mary's.

He told the Daily Echo: "I hope he enjoyed playing in the team that we are. I think they all do.

"Jan's a big character and he's a big bonus to have back. It was nice. He's a top player and as a character, he's one of the biggest ones in the group.

"I think we're in discussions with him now. 

"I think he's very, very happy. I don't think he was very happy. Obviously, he left the club for a bit a couple of years ago.

"I think he's very, very happy now and we're very happy with him and hopefully, that means we can continue working together." 

