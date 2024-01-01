Martin has "long-term plan" Amo-Ameyaw as he looks to build on Premier League debut

Southampton manager Russell Martin insists there is a long-term plan for Sam Amo-Ameyaw as he looks to build on Premier League debut.

The 18-year-old made his first league start at Newcastle United on the opening weekend but has not featured for the club in their league campaign since.

However, he did score against Cardiff City in the previous round of the Carabao Cup before missing out against Everton which has left many questioning what the plan is for the talented teenager.

Martin has explained where the youngster stands in the club and how his development needs a little more time.

"I think it's difficult for him because Tyler (Dibling) played so well.

"Max Cornet has come in. Adam Armstrong played 40-odd games at right wing last season.

"He's 18. He's already played a fair amount of minutes for us over the last season and a bit for his age. I think it's a lot compared to others.

"He trains with us every single day and he has to keep improving. He's a really talented player but he's physically not where Tyler is yet.

Martin explained that Amo-Ameyaw needs more time to grow not just technically but also physically before he can continue to start for the club regularly.

"He's not where Maxi is yet. So we just have to be a bit patient with him. He's a supreme talent and we love working with him.

"We're really excited and he'll be disappointed not to get on the pitch against Everton. But again, I get paid to try and win a game of football. I felt that it was a game for Tyler to come on with his physicality. We're playing against a team that are big, strong, physical.

"Hopefully it was the right decision. So Sam will be fine. We spent a lot of time working with him and a lot of conversations. I actually get on really well with his agent which is not like me because I don't really get on well with them.

"I've had a long relationship with him so he understands there's a long-term plan with Sam. and we'll just keep assessing his role and his situation."