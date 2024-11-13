Martin explains why 5 first team players are featuring for the academy side

Southampton manager Russell Martin has opened up on why many first team players are performing for the U21s this season.

Simon Rusk's U21 side have welcomed a number of first team players into their squad this season including the likes of Joe Lumley, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood, Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning, Charlie Taylor and Ben Brereton Díaz who all featured this week against Crystal Palace.

Martin explained that he has a huge squad and despite being out of the first team, these players are not far from starting each week in the Premier League.

"I think that's the point," Martin told the Daily Echo. "I think that's the evidence. Even when you're out of the squad, no one's ever far away.

"We're going to need everyone and I mean that. I think we've used pretty much everyone so far this season in various competitions.

"I think I can only tell them that they're really not far away and the evidence will show them that. There will be some weeks when the bench changes for reasons we feel are best for the team.

Martin explained that keeping every member of the squad match ready is of a huge importance and says that he will need everyone fit this season to try and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

"Maybe someone's on the bench, they're not the week after and then maybe they go back into the starting XI.

"It's our job to keep everyone ready and it's their job to make sure they stay ready really and don't let disappointment take over. I'm always honest with them. Sometimes it's not an easy conversation."