Martin backs Ugochukwu to be a key player at Southampton

Southampton manager Russell Martin believes Lesley Ugochukwu will only get better at the club whilst on loan from Chelsea this season.

The French midfielder played 64 minutes against Manchester United before being replaced by club legend Adam Lallana as they suffered yet another loss.

Despite being just 20 years old, the Chelsea loanee has been backed by Martin who thinks the youngster will only improve as he comes into form.

"I think he is understanding what we want, and what we require from him will continue to grow. So yeah, I thought he was good.

"He got a bit tired as well. He'd been injured for a while at Chelsea last season and then he came back and was knackered after 60 minutes against Cardiff.

"Being away on international duty, although he didn't play, being away is different, your routine, the way you train. He did well and he's going to be really good."