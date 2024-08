Marseille medical today for Maupay as Everton accept offer

Everton striker Neal Maupay is set for a medical today with Olympique Marseille.

Everton have accepted an offer from OM for the Frenchman, who is happy with the move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Neal Maupay to Olympique Marseille, here we go! Deal done on loan with mandatory buy option from Everton.

"€4m fee as #EFC were only accepting a permanent move, Maupay agreed terms days ago.

"All set for medical, as L’Équipé reports."