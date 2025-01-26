Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Marmoush delighted after winning Man City debut
Marmoush delighted after winning Man City debut
Omar Marmoush was happy making a winning Manchester City debut in victory over Chelsea.

The Egypt striker was handed a start for City on the night.

“Yeah, it was an amazing debut,” he said immediately after the game.

“I’m really happy to be here. The debut was really, really nice. 

“We won the game and it was a crazy atmosphere out there. I’m so happy to be here.

“Hopefully I will keep going that way. It is just the beginning and here’s to many more wins.”

