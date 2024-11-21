Maribor midfielder Ojo admits his big Liverpool frustration

Maribor midfielder Sheyi Ojo has admitted frustration over his time with Liverpool.

Ojo says an injury suffered in the season when former manager Jurgen Klopp affected his chances of making it at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I was really upset, to be honest," he admitted to the MK Citizen.

"It didn’t break me because I’m still here but at the time I remember feeling heartbroken because I knew really that was my opportunity to properly kick on. It was a back injury and I was out for about four months.

"Even to this day, I remember that exact feeling. It was a hard one to take."

Ojo also said: "Over the last two years, I have not enjoyed football in the way I would have wanted to.

"I guess that was the main motivation for coming here (Maribor), because the plan and the vision they set out for me was pretty clear: They just wanted to see me play with a smile on my face and show everyone and myself how good I really am. So it felt like the perfect opportunity to do that."