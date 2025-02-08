Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained

Chelsea boss Maresca: Brighton winner clear hand-ball

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: Brighton winner clear hand-ball
Chelsea boss Maresca: Brighton winner clear hand-ballAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists their FA Cup defeat at Brighton wasn't deserved.

Chelsea had the lead through through an own goal from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. However, the Seagulls fought back to win 2-1 thanks to efforts from Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma. Chelsea felt Mitoma's winner should've been disallowed for a handball incident in the lead-up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca said afterwards: "We controlled much better the first half. The second half the only shots they had we conceded a goal from.

"I think the handball   is quite clear. In the last two or three days there were many different moments in different games. Without VAR it's complicated.

"We tried to come here and make our game. We had a few chances at 2-1. Now we can focus on the Premier League and Conference League.

"We always try to win the games. But in the same way you have to take the consequence of the result."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueBrightonChelsea
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler insists FA Cup win against Chelsea deserved
Hurzeler demands Brighton reaction for Chelsea Cup clash
Chelsea boss Maresca admits Guiu setback; explains Felix exit ahead of Brighton Cup trip