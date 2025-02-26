Maresca tells protesting Chelsea fans: Trust us; we're going in right direction

Enzo Maresca has called on Chelsea fans to trust the club’s direction under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after protests against the ownership.

Around 200 supporters gathered outside Stamford Bridge before Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Southampton, chanting in favor of former owner Roman Abramovich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Banners criticizing Boehly’s involvement in the Vivid Seats ticketing site were displayed, alongside chants of “We want our Chelsea back.”

“First of all I was focused on the game so I didn’t know about the outside,” Maresca said to reporters.

“Then, the only thing I can say is that in this moment the fans have to trust us because we are in the right process and the right direction.

“I said many times that since we started we have been top-four for most of the season. That means we’re in the right direction, the club is in the right direction.

“And especially I think they have to trust the players because they’re doing a huge effort every day to bring this club where they have to be, which is in the Champions League.”