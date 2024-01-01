Maresca speaks on future of Chelsea forward who the club are desperate to sell

Maresca speaks on future of Chelsea forward who the club are desperate to sell

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about the future of forward Armando Broja.

The academy product is one who the club are very much desperate to sell this offseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if he was left out of recent games because of injury, Maresca stated it was a selection decision.

He stated: "No, it was just a decision. He was not injured, luckily for him and for us."

On the player being sold in the coming days or weeks, he added: "In this moment, we will see what happens."

The Blues are in the market for a new striker, with Victor Osimhen and Samu Omorodion the targets.