Maresca says Chelsea "can improve everyday" after winning streak continues

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits going on a run of wins has helped his cause.

The Italian was met with a lot of skepticism when he first took on the Blues job.

A single season in the Championship with Leicester City was not much of a resume.

Asked if a new belief has emerged at the club, he stated: "It's always important to win games. It gives us energy, confidence and trust. Even sometimes when you don't win, you play some good games and you have to be focused on that. Sometimes it happens on the other side, sometimes you win games you do not deserve and you think everything is fine but it's not fine.

"The main thing in this moment, for sure, the results are important but it's to see how we progress. It's to see how we can change players but the identity and idea is still there. This has to be, in this moment, the main target and then for sure, we are going to win games."

On the players improving, he added: "Since day one, they have been open-minded and trying to understand what we want from them. I have seen this happen from day one. There is no limit in terms of we need three months to learn everything. No. We are going to continue to learn everyday.

"There is not a moment where we say, 'okay, we need six months to learn', no, no, no. It's a working progress. We can improve everyday."