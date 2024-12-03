Maresca on Chelsea's Southampton clash: It will be the toughest game of the season

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Wednesday's game against Southampton will be the toughest of the season despite their position in the league.

Southampton are bottom of the league with just one win to their name as well as 10 goals scored in 13 games which is the lowest out of any side. Maresca spoke on manager Russell Martin’s side ahead of the game and revealed he is worried it will be tougher than expected.

"It's the worst game since we start the season, for us, and will be the toughest game since we start the season. We need to be ready, otherwise it will be a bad day for us. The reason why, because if you analyse the results, they're probably there (bottom of the league) but in terms of performance, they were winning against Liverpool, they lost against City 1-0, they drew with Brighton.

"The way they have played since last year because I was in the Championship with Southampton last year, I know them quite well. They are very brave and it is very clear what they want; they want to keep the ball and we want the same, and it will be, for sure, a tough, tough game and we need to be ready."

