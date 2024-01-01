Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Maresca lays out initial Chelsea targets: Culture and improvement

Maresca lays out initial Chelsea targets: Culture and improvement
Maresca lays out initial Chelsea targets: Culture and improvement
Maresca lays out initial Chelsea targets: Culture and improvementAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is convinced by the talent he has inherited.

The Italian kicks off preseason as new Chelsea manager today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca said, “One of the reasons I’m here is because I’m convinced the squad is very good and full of talent.

“The most important thing now is we’re able to create the right culture that drives us for the season.

“I always say the same: if you are able to improve players then you are able to improve the team. So it’s our target to try to improve all of them day by day.”

 Of his approach, Maresca also said: “We are going to try to be an aggressive team on the ball and off the ball and we need to create this connection between the fans and the club, especially at home.

“When you have your own fans behind the team pushing, it’s like playing with 12 players and this is what we have to create here.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaresca EnzoChelsea
Related Articles
Emile Heskey exclusive: Dewsbury-Hall great (& cheap) Chelsea signing; pressure on Cooper at Leicester
Dewsbury-Hall & Chelsea: Another for a crowded midfield? Or the end of Gallagher & Carney?
Enzo Maresca 'skeptical" of Ben Chillwell's ability as the defenders future remains uncertain