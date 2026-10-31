Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca was left frustrated with 'silly goals' following their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton on Saturday (October 31).

Maresca won his first seven Premier League games at Manchester City, becoming the first manager in the competition’s history to do so.

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City have now fallen to two consecutive league defeats, first at the hands of Aston Villa and now high-flying Brighton.

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari capitalised on a Matheus Nunes error to score the only goal of the game and secure all three points for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Maresca insisted he was happy with the performance, but lamented the ‘silly goals’ they keep conceding.

“It’s a very similar feeling to what we had after the Aston Villa game,” Maresca said.

“We created enough to get some points, but we didn’t score.

“In this moment, it’s like this. I think today we did enough to deserve something but in this moment, we need to move on and try to win games.

“Sometimes it happens and unfortunately, it’s happening for our players, but it’s part of the game that it sometimes happens.

“Probably in the last two or three games it happened many times against us. We just need to analyse and understand what we can do better and try to move on.

“At this moment we are probably conceding silly goals that we can avoid and hopefully avoid them in the next game.”

“For sure we are not happy,” Maresca added.

“The players, me, the coaching staff, the club. No one is happy when we lose games at all for sure, but we were aware that we were not going to win all the games so these kind of moments arrive.

“We just have to try to improve things, move on, and try to win games as soon as possible.”