Dickov says Liverpool look "average" but Man City cannot ignore Anfield's atmosphere

Manchester City legend Paul Dickov has spoken ahead of the clash against Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday.

City are top of the Premier League table, three points clear of champions Arsenal after a perfect start under manager Enzo Maresca.

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Maresca's side now face Liverpool, a side unbeaten, away from home in what should be an intense clash between two sides who entered the international break on the back of wins against Bournemouth and Sunderland.

Andoni Iraola must cope without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for the clash, helping City's chances of grabbing three points and extending their stay at the top of the table.

Are Liverpool average?

Speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of 247Bet, Dickov revealed that he believes although Liverpool are average, the Anfield atmosphere could play a major role.

“You run through Man City's squad, from (Gianluigi)Donnarumma to Ruben Dias, to Enzo Fernandez, who's somebody who is very much used to getting a bit of stick, to Erling Haaland, to the whole team. They've all played in really intimidating atmospheres before.

“A lot of them will have played at Anfield before. We had three really, really good games last season against them. Certainly, in seasons before that you'd probably say Liverpool probably had the better of us at Anfield.

“There was a game at the Etihad, which was 4-0 in the FA Cup, the league game was 3-0, and then the incredible game at Anfield last year with that unbelievable ending (2-1 City win), with Erling scoring the penalty and everything else.”

Dickov added: “There's no doubt it's going to be a tough game. I think Liverpool look really good after getting off to not quite a shaky start, but an average start maybe, average at best, let’s say.

“There's no doubt it's going to be a top game, but I'm looking forward to just chatting about football again and seeing two of the best teams in the Premier League, in Europe even, going head-to-head, which is going to be a fantastic game."

City have won each of their last three meetings against Liverpool, including a dramatic late 1-2 victory on their last visit to Anfield in February. They are the favourites heading into the clash and it will be interesting to see how they fare this weekend.