Maresca: Italian connection drew me to Chelsea

Enzo Maresca is proud to be continuing the tradition of Italian managers at Chelsea.

The former Leicester City boss discussed his move ahead of today's preseason kickoff.

He told the club's website: "When you join a club like Chelsea, you know that it is a club that has to win. So we will do our best to fight and compete with the clubs that have won in previous years.

"I worked with Carlo Ancelotti, Marcello Lippi, Manuel Pellegrini. They were very important coaches: I tried to take something from each one."

He added: "One of the reasons that brought me here (was the Italian traditions). I'm very proud, there's probably something between Chelsea and the Italians that works well!"