Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Maresca: Italian connection drew me to Chelsea

Maresca: Italian connection drew me to Chelsea
Maresca: Italian connection drew me to Chelsea
Maresca: Italian connection drew me to ChelseaAction Plus
Enzo Maresca is proud to be continuing the tradition of Italian managers at Chelsea.

The former Leicester City boss discussed his move ahead of today's preseason kickoff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the club's website: "When you join a club like Chelsea, you know that it is a club that has to win. So we will do our best to fight and compete with the clubs that have won in previous years. 

"I worked with Carlo Ancelotti, Marcello Lippi, Manuel Pellegrini. They were very important coaches: I tried to take something from each one."

He added: "One of the reasons that brought me here (was the Italian traditions). I'm very proud, there's probably something between Chelsea and the Italians that works well!"

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaresca EnzoChelseaLeicester
Related Articles
Emile Heskey exclusive: Dewsbury-Hall great (& cheap) Chelsea signing; pressure on Cooper at Leicester
Dewsbury-Hall: Why Maresca will be good for Chelsea
DONE DEAL: Chelsea announce Dewsbury-Hall signing in £30M deal