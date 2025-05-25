Maresca: I've never felt Chelsea was a mess

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is happy to have completed the season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest today with the chance of Champions League qualification. Maresca is now the longest serving manager of Chelsea's current ownership.

When informed of this achievement, the Italian replied: "Wow.

"We needed to manage noises at the beginning. But if you remember, in this room I said many times that the noise was more from outside than inside.

"Inside, since I joined the club, it looked a normal situation. I don't have the feeling that it was a mess. It was, 'big squad', 'many managers', blah, blah, blah. But inside, it's been normal.

"It's all about results. You have more noise if you don't get results. And you have less noise if you get results. We said that when we were second during the season, November, December, January, everyone was happy.

"People said, 'Chelsea’s back'. Then in February, we dropped points and everyone said, 'Chelsea was not good enough'. This is normal in a big club like Chelsea."