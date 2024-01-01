Maresca happy to see Nkunku and Jackson fighting for Chelsea place

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is happy to see his players battle for a starting spot.

The Blues have both Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson who can play as a striker.

Now that they are vying for the no.9 starting spot, Maresca hopes they can push each other to new heights.

He told reporters: "We used Christoph as a nine in the last game, for the last 10 minutes. He is completely different to Nicolas in terms of quality and skills. Nico is a No.9, Christo is not a real No.9, we can use him as a nine but in a different way.

"I am completely happy with the squad, not just Nico and Christopher. With the amount of players we have, they are versatile and we can use Christo as a nine, Christo in the pocket.

"He doesn't like to be used wide, he prefers to be inside - we know that. But sometimes for balance, sometimes they have to play in positions that are not the best for them. Christoph, against (Manchester) City, first game of the season, he was used in a wide area but the important thing is they adapt and try to be their best."

On Jackson, he added: "He is doing very good. Day by day in training sessions and then in the Premier League games. City, he was very good, second game Wolves away he scored and gave an assist.

“Again, Palace, until the end, he was fighting. He did well against Bournemouth. He had two or three chances but sometimes when you miss chances, it does not mean you are not playing well.

"At the moment, Nicolas is our striker. I don't have any doubt because the way he is working day by day, and the way he is working on the ball and off the ball during the games."

He then elaborated on both players: "The only thing I can say is Christo last season was injured so the reason probably why Nicolas was ahead of Christo was because of this reason.

“In the way we play, I have used Nicolas but it doesn't mean we are not going to use Marc (Guiu) or Christo as a No.9.

"At this moment, Nicolas, we are very happy with him and he is doing very well. The numbers this season and last season, they are important numbers."