Maresca gives fitness update as Chelsea have full squad available for Wolves clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admits that he should soon have all his first choice players available.

The head coach has been asked repeatedly about the size of the squad he inherited.

While Maresca acknowledges the club has a lot of senior players, he has reiterated that his main group is already chosen.

He told reporters after a Conference League playoff win over Servette: "I said the other day, even if you do not believe me, I judge the first 11, it depends how they work every day for all of them. If they are bad in training session and they do not train with intensity, they are not going to play.

"If they do not play Sunday in the Premier League and they think they are going to play Thursday, but if from Sunday to Thursday, they do not train well, then they are not going to play Premier League and they are not going to play Thursday.

"Chelsea is a demanding club. You need to work hard, to fight until the end to get your place and be 100 per cent. If you think I am going to give you a chance without working hard, forget about that. First 11 tonight was this, against City was that one, we will see the next game.

"I said about the goalkeepers, it is about performance. If Robert (Sanchez) continues in the same way, he is going to play in the Premier League. This is the way I like to work with the players."