Maresca doesn't "have any concerns" about Man City's 130 charges ahead of new season

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has spoken on the 130 charges looming over the club.

Back in 2023, the Premier League charged Manchester City with 115 alleged breaches of its financial rules, relating mainly to the period between 2009 and 2018.

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Those charges were then increased to 130 after additional alleged breaches were added. Despite this, no verdict has been made as fans wait for a punishment to be handed out 3 years later.

The charges include failing to provide accurate financial information, failing to disclose full details of manager and player remuneration. Breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play rules and Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules whilst also failing to cooperate with the Premier League's investigation.

Responding to the charges hanging over the side, Maresca admitted he was not worried as the scandal has been in the background for a number of years.

“The only thing I can say is three years ago, the Treble season, I was here (as Guardiola's assistant), and it was the same words about this.

“In three years, it’s still the same,” the former Chelsea boss said. “Nothing has happened. I don’t have any concerns personally.”

“But again, the only thing I can say is that the way the organisation is working is to show how serious they are, how good they are, bringing titles and more things.”

As the club denies any wrongdoing, Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak commented on the situation last month, suggesting that any further comment will have to come when a verdict has been made.

“Let me be as consistent as I’ve always been. Until we have a ruling, I can’t say much,” he said in June, via ESPN.

“Once we have a ruling, believe me, we’re going to have a wonderful sit-down together. And I’ll say everything I’ve wanted to say for the last three years.”