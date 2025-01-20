Chelsea boss Maresca lays out what he wants from wing trio

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained what he wants from his wingers.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Wolves, Maresca explained where he wants to see improvements from Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We have the third-best attack in the Premier League, so we score many goals, but the way the team is playing we can score more goals," he told the club's website.

"t is not about just Nico (Jackson). Probably in terms of wingers we can score more goals for the amount of times that we arrive and put our wingers in positions one-v-one in the box, like Pedro (Neto) and Jadon (Sancho). Hopefully they can start soon to score goals.

"The important thing is that they arrive there in every game. In the last game against Bournemouth, Jadon and Noni (Madueke) arrived one-v-one inside the box many times. If we are clinical for sure it is better for the team, so if we can have our attacking players, our wingers, being more clinical it will be good."

Maresca also said: "For me Pedro is doing fantastic. robably in terms of goals and assists he can do better, but he is playing almost every game. He has to compete with Noni and they are both very good players. The reason why the last game he was on the bench is that for three days in a row he had a fever with a virus and didn’t train with us the day before.

"At the moment he’s good, he’s fit, he just has to compete with Noni, but sometimes we also play with both. I’m very happy with the way Pedro’s going, he’s competing well with Noni. Pedro scored against Arsenal then played a fantastic game against Tottenham. Then he got five yellow cards so he didn’t play against Brentford, when Noni played fantastic.

"I think it’s good, we need both players. They compete with each other and they help us. If one plays from the start and one plays ten minutes, we want to have the same intensity from both. I try to explain to them that from one game to the next the decision is different, probably the other one is going to play from the start. At the end, what we need from them is to win games, score and assist."