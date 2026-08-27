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Maresca confirms Bouaddi is ready for instant Man City debut

Morocco pair Achraf Hakimi and Ayyoub Bouaddi.
Morocco pair Achraf Hakimi and Ayyoub Bouaddi.Profimedia

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi could make his club debut at Crystal Palace tomorrow night.

Maresca kicked off his Premier League campaign with a 2-1 fightback win at home to Bournemouth last weekend as the Italian narrowly avoided defeat on his first league game in charge since replacing Pep Guardiola.

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The club have backed Maresca in the summer transfer market with over £230M spent including blockbuster deals for midfield pair Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Bouaddi has only managed one day of training with his new teammates after sealing an £85M move from Lille, but Maresca is clear he can feature against Palace, due to his preseason work back in France.

"He's ready to play. He was working with his former club, so he's fit. We'll see how long he needs to adapt, but he's ready to work."

"He's quite calm and he doesn't look 18. He already looks mature and that's important.

"We need to go slowly because he's very young and he's come from another country, so there's no rush for him.

"For sure, he's going to help us now and in the future. It's my job - and the club - to manage him in the best way and not put pressure on him."

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Premier LeagueAyyoub BouaddiEnzo MarescaManchester City

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