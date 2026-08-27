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Maresca: Man City need more captains before transfer window closes

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca.
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Enzo Maresca has revealed the club could sign an experienced name before the Premier League transfer window closes on September 1st.

City have already splashed the cash so far this summer with over £230M spent including blockbuster deals for midfield pair Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

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The new arrivals come as part of major changes at the Etihad Stadium, with Maresca replacing Pep Guardiola, and experienced trio Rodri, John Stones and Bernardo Silva all moving on.

Silva's free transfer move to Real Madrid opened up a vacancy for club captain with Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland now confirmed as the two team captains for 2026/27.

However, the lack of leaders in certain squad areas is a concern for Maresca, and that could guide his transfer business in the coming days.

"We have experienced players and we have leaders. We need to wait until the transfer window closes to see if we can add one or two more captains to Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland. 

"They are the two captains. It's a young squad here."

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Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaManchester City

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