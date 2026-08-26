Man City seal signing of Morocco teen Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Lille youngster and World Cup breakout star Ayyoub Bouaddi for a reported fee of 100 million euros (£85.5m), including potential add-ons.

Bouaddi joins City in a time of dramatic change, with the club embarking on a new era under Enzo Maresca and building a fresh midfield unit following the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijani Reijnders.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 18-year-old is City's sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Pierce Charles, Jeremy Monga, Mathys Detourbet and Geronimo Rulli.

“This is a very special day for me and my family," Bouaddi said.

“Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this Club feels like it’s built to win."

Bouaddi had been highly sought-after following a standout World Cup campaign for Morocco, and he will be playing at the Etihad Stadium for the 2026/27 campaign.

His debut could come as early as the clash against Crystal Palace on Friday, August 28th.