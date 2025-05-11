Maresca: Jackson’s dismissal cost Chelsea against Newcastle

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted that Nicolas Jackson's red card was a turning point in his team's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Senegal international was sent off in the 36th minute for serious foul play after VAR recommended an on-field review.

Due to their numerical disadvantage, Chelsea couldn’t mount a comeback against the Magpies, with their Champions League qualification hopes now in jeopardy.

However, Maresca praised his team for their fantastic spirit. “The red card affected the game, no doubt, but we had three big chances in the second half, which is not easy with ten men.

“We are not happy with the defeat but the energy, the spirit and the togetherness of the team in the second half has been fantastic. It’s something I feel proud of.

“Second half we adjusted some things and it went quite well. We even looked like we had more players than them. We need to keep the same energy, the same effort and focus on Friday’s game.

“Now my feeling is you need to win both games to qualify for the Champions League.”