Maresca admits Chelsea must sell players

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits they need to sell players before the market shuts.

Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi failed to make the squad for Sunday's home defeat to Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca later insisted: "Until the transfer window closes, we can sell players and we can buy players. The moment it closes, it is much better, not only for me but all the managers in the world.

"It has been difficult to pick the first 11. The reason why is because we probably had some players on the bench who deserved to start, like Misha (Mudryk) and some different players. But sometimes you have to take decisions."

Asked if he's worried some players won't be happy with him, Maresca said: "No, I don't think so. It's my job to manage these kind of things. I don't have any problem. I am here to make decisions. Sometimes players like it, sometimes not. I played football for 20 years, and when you don't play, you are not happy.

"All of the players are the same."