Chelsea director Goldstein says Maresca will 100% remain in charge of the club

Chelsea director Jonathan Goldstein has given his full backing to Enzo Maresca, insisting he will “100%” remain in charge until the end of the season.

Maresca has faced growing scrutiny from supporters after a poor run of form, with Chelsea winning just two of their last nine league games.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Blues’ struggles have left them as outsiders in the race for a top-four finish, piling pressure on the head coach.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, the Chelsea chief said: "He's doing a great job.

"Chelsea started the season very well. The last six weeks have been, you know, finding their feet a little bit more.

“But Enzo has clearly done a great job in bringing the team together, bringing the talent through.

“And we're very optimistic for the rest of the season and how that plays out."