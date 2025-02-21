Madueke hands Chelsea boss Maresca fresh injury headache

Winger Noni Madueke has become the third Chelsea forward ruled out until after the March international break.

The 22-year-old winger will be sidelined for over a month after suffering a hamstring injury in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Brighton, a game Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu also missed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Like them, Madueke isn’t expected back until April, as he is also set to miss out on selection for Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

"I don't think we miss Joao. He's happy there (Milan) and we're happy that he's happy," manager Enzo Maresca stated about the loaned out forward Joao Felix.

"Two injuries on the last day of the transfer window. It's a tough one. Nico could be back soon.

“Sometimes I think we need to play a few games without certain players to realise their importance."