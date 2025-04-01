Marcus Rashford warned ahead of potentially permanent Aston Villa move

Pundit Simon Jordan has suggested that Aston Villa are 'too wise' to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has impressed since swapping Man United for a loan at Villa in January, earning himself a place back in the England set up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rashford has scored two goals and provided four assists in his ten games across all competitions for Villa, scoring a brace against Preston to send his side to the FA Cup sem-finals.

Jordan, however, doesn’t believe the club would be willing to fork out the reported £300,000 per week he’s said to be earning at United

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: "I could have bet you any money in the world that Rashford would come alive for Aston Villa. Fantastic, but wait until Villa have got to write a cheque out. I think they're too canny and too wise to fall into this trap.

"It's one thing having a player on loan, playing a small percent of his wages so it's a small transaction. You have him for four months, it costs you £5-6million, nothing, nobody cares. Everybody knew Marcus Rashford was going to lift a leg at Villa.

"I think the system helps as well. I just think Villa are too wise for it and first of all, they're not going to want to pay over £300,000 a week and a transfer fee. It's too big of a deal."