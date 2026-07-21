Marcus Rashford to join Dublin leg of Manchester United's preseason tour

Manchester United's preseason campaign includes matches in Norway, Sweden, Ireland and Poland ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season start.

The Red Devils take on Rosenborg in Trondheim on July 24th before heading across the border to face Atletico Madrid and PSG in Stockholm and Gothenburg respectively.

Advertisement Advertisement

Michael Carrick is still balancing his squad against the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several keys stars not yet back from international duty due to rules on a mandatory three-week break after each player's tournament end and their preseason start.

One name approaching his return to Manchester is Marcus Rashford after England's run to the semi-finals with no update over a potential transfer exit at this stage.

Barcelona have opted against activating a clause to turn last season's impressive loan spell into a permeant deal and his £40M 'Premier League sale clause' was not taken up prior to its early July deadline.

That leaves Rashford in an uncertain position, but the latest update indicates his willingness to work with Carrick if he fails to secure an exit, after a fractured relationship with ex-boss Ruben Amorim.

Rashford will join the squad for a six-day training camp in Ireland, based around a friendly clash with old rivals Leeds at Croke Park on August 12, but his involvement from the start of the proper season remains unknown at this stage.