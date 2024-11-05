Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras
Girona coach Michel on PSV challenge: Little to lose and much to gain

Mangala speaks on devastating loss to Forest: "It’s a tough one to take"

Ansser Sadiq
Mangala speaks on devastating loss to Forest: "It’s a tough one to take"
Mangala speaks on devastating loss to Forest: "It’s a tough one to take"Action Plus
Everton star Orel Mangala has reviewed their loss to Southampton over the weekend and wants to see improvement.

The Toffees conceded in the 85th minute of the game, going down to their fellow relegation contenders.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mangala is not too concerned about the result, provided they can bounce straight back.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Mangala told evertontv after the game. 

“We didn’t start the game very well and they created chances. We came back in the second half with a different face.

“We created chances, but we didn’t concretise this, so it’s very difficult to know what to say.”

Mentions
Mangala OrelEvertonNottinghamSouthamptonPremier League
Related Articles
Lindstrom gives honest reaction to Everton's disheartening loss to Southampton
Everton boss Dyche explains holding back Branthwaite after Southampton defeat
Southampton boss Martin delighted with Ramsdale for victory over Everton