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Eight Man Utd stars miss training in huge worry for Carrick ahead of Como clash

Eight Man Utd stars miss training in huge worry for Carrick ahead of Como clash
Eight Man Utd stars miss training in huge worry for Carrick ahead of Como clashAction Images via Reuters

Several Manchester United stars missed training ahead of the Champions League clash with Como.

The Red Devils have three points from their first two matches of the Champions League league phase, which has left them in 13th spot, while Como are 12th in the division, also on three points.

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Immense pressure is growing on manager Michael Carrick whose side make their way to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Wednesday night for a game where United are considered underdogs.

Having failed to win any of their last six matches across all competitions, United's hopes have not been helped with Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu all missing Tuesday's training session.

Dorgu (hamstring), Yoro (suspended) and Sesko (shin) are definitely out of the European fixture whilst Heaven (illness), Mainoo (unspecified), Martinez (thigh) and Shaw (unspecified) all need to be assessed, according to reports.

More updates should come from Carrick before the game kicks off, with the former midfielder needing all the firepower he can get as he tries to turn United around as soon as possible.

This will be the first ever meeting between Como and United. However, since the start of last season, there have been six meetings between English and Italian sides in the Champions League and the Premier League has prevailed on five of those occasions.

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickKobbie MainooLisandro MartinezBenjamin SeskoManchester UnitedComoPremier League

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