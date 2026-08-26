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Chelsea boss Alonso confirms Fernandez will feature in League Cup despite Man City links

Chelsea boss Alonso confirms Fernandez will feature in League Cup despite Man City links
Chelsea boss Alonso confirms Fernandez will feature in League Cup despite Man City linksREUTERS

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez will feature for the club their League Cup clash with Luton on Thursday (August 27).

The 25-year-old’s Stamford Bridge future remains a hot topic as we enter the final stretch of the summer transfer window.

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Chelsea had set a deadline of 5pm on Friday, August 14th for any interested clubs to match their £120 million asking price, but no one came forward with a bid.

Man City remain incredibly interested, however, with former Cheslea boss Enzo Maresca pushing the club to sign his former player.

Despite the uncertainty, Alonso has confirmed that Fernandez will feature in their League Cup second round game with Luton on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, he said: "Yes, we expect that he's involved.

"He's trained. He's training really well. He's a good professional, and he will be involved."

And when asked if he expected Fernandez to stay, Alonso said: "We want to have the best team possible. 

"We know his qualities; he has shown them, and we have to wait. We'll think about tomorrow (Luton) and see how things develop."

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Enzo FernandezXabi AlonsoChelseaManchester CityLutonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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