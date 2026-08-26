Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 Champions League draw

Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clash

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Chelsea striker Liam Delap set to join one of 2 Premier League clubs including Everton

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Man City announce Bouaddi signing, Watkins heading to Saudi Arabia

Djokovic and Sabalenka lose opening match in US Open mixed doubles

Antoine Semenyo makes history as first Ghanaian to make PFA Premier League Team of the Year

DONE DEAL: Newcastle confirm Nico Gonzalez signing from Man City

DONE DEAL: Newcastle confirm Nico Gonzalez signing from Man City
DONE DEAL: Newcastle confirm Nico Gonzalez signing from Man CityREUTERS

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Man City.

Newcastle have been looking to strengthen their midfield since the departures of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal earlier this month

Advertisement
Advertisement

Man City’s Gonzalez, 24, had been a priority target, and he has now completed his move to St James’ Park on a long-term contract.

It’s understood that Newcastle will pay an initial £48million for the Spanish midfielder, with a potential £4m due in add-ons.

He was unveiled ahead of Newcastle's League Cup second round game against West Brom on Wednesday (August 28).

“I’ve experienced playing at St. James’ Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough,” Nico told the club’s website upon his arrival.

“The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can’t wait to experience that as a home player.”

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle said of the signing: “Nico is a really strong ball carrier, somebody who can drive the team forward while staying composed under pressure. 

“He also brings discipline defensively, he reads the game well and his physicality makes him well suited to the Premier League.”

Gonzalez spent 18 months at City after joining from Porto for £52 in February 2025, making 59 appearances across all competitions.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNicoNewcastle UtdManchester CityFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea boss Alonso confirms Fernandez will feature in League Cup despite Man City links

Ally McCoist advises Harvey Elliott to leave Liverpool for Premier League rivals

Newcastle secure £52M Man City star in midfield rebuild