Newcastle have confirmed the signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Man City.

Newcastle have been looking to strengthen their midfield since the departures of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal earlier this month

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Man City’s Gonzalez, 24, had been a priority target, and he has now completed his move to St James’ Park on a long-term contract.

It’s understood that Newcastle will pay an initial £48million for the Spanish midfielder, with a potential £4m due in add-ons.

He was unveiled ahead of Newcastle's League Cup second round game against West Brom on Wednesday (August 28).

“I’ve experienced playing at St. James’ Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough,” Nico told the club’s website upon his arrival.

“The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can’t wait to experience that as a home player.”

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle said of the signing: “Nico is a really strong ball carrier, somebody who can drive the team forward while staying composed under pressure.

“He also brings discipline defensively, he reads the game well and his physicality makes him well suited to the Premier League.”

Gonzalez spent 18 months at City after joining from Porto for £52 in February 2025, making 59 appearances across all competitions.