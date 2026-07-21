Manchester City boosted by six World Cup stars for Asia tour

Manchester City will travel to Hong Kong and South Korea as part of their preseason tour as Enzo Maresca builds towards the 2026/27 campaign.

Maresca is still working with a limited squad as several key stars remain on their summer holidays after the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain captain Rodri not due back until mid-August.

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Rules require players to be given a minimum of three weeks of rest after their individual exit from the World Cup and City have increased that to four for most players.

Ahead of flying out to Hong Kong next week, Maresca is on course to regain six first team names, five on whom were knocked out in the Round of 32 in North America.

Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan), Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardol (both Croatia), Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria) and Antoine Semenyo are all due to travel.

Portugal pair Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes - plus Egypt's Omar Marmoush - could join up with the squad in South Korea, but that call will be made closer to the time by Maresca.

City's schedule kicks off with a clash against Inter Milan in Kowoon on August 1st, followed a meeting with a K League All Stars XI on August 5th in Mapo-gu, and the tour is wrapped up against Atletico Madrid, also in Mapo-gu on August 9th.