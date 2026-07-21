Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Manchester City boosted by six World Cup stars for Asia tour

New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca.
New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City will travel to Hong Kong and South Korea as part of their preseason tour as Enzo Maresca builds towards the 2026/27 campaign.

Maresca is still working with a limited squad as several key stars remain on their summer holidays after the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain captain Rodri not due back until mid-August.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rules require players to be given a minimum of three weeks of rest after their individual exit from the World Cup and City have increased that to four for most players.

Ahead of flying out to Hong Kong next week, Maresca is on course to regain six first team names, five on whom were knocked out in the Round of 32 in North America.

Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan), Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardol (both Croatia), Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria) and Antoine Semenyo are all due to travel.

Portugal pair Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes - plus Egypt's Omar Marmoush - could join up with the squad in South Korea, but that call will be made closer to the time by Maresca.

City's schedule kicks off with a clash against Inter Milan in Kowoon on August 1st, followed a meeting with a K League All Stars XI on August 5th in Mapo-gu, and the tour is wrapped up against Atletico Madrid, also in Mapo-gu on August 9th.

Mentions
Enzo MarescaManchester CityPremier League

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Lescott on Bellingham moving to Man City and Maresca copying Guardiola's style

Guardiola reveals he "didn’t have the energy" to continue at Man City as he takes break

Why Lille's Bouaddi could be key to Maresca's Manchester City plans