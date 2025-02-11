Man Utd youngsters Harrison and Murdock join Man Utd first team training

Tribal Football
Young goalkeepers Elyh Harrison and William Murdock took part in Manchester United's first-team training session at Carrington. 

They joined Andre Onana as the squad prepared for their upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur

United were short on senior goalkeepers during Friday's FA Cup win over Leicester City, with Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton sidelined by injuries. 

This led to 21-year-old Hubert Graczyk being named on the bench for the first time. 

Graczyk had previously participated in pre-match warm-ups but was officially part of the squad against Leicester. 

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Murdock, a Northern Ireland U17 international, continues to impress after joining United’s academy in 2023.

