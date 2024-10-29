Tribal Football
Man Utd youngster Collyer says he has improved massively as he trains with first team

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer is continuing to learn from his teammates as he develops his game. 

The 20-year-old is still at the start of what he hopes will be a long senior career, hopefully at the club where he came through the youth team. 

The club’s 251st Academy graduate, Collyer was used extensively by previous boss Erik ten Hag during pre-season. 

"I can’t put it into words how grateful I am," he said of senior teammates Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes to club media. 

"Without them, I wouldn’t be able to reach the level I’ve got to at the minute. I think as much as I’ve done hard work, they’ve worked hard with me as well to help me and give me tips, like I’ve said previously. It’s massive for me." 

"(When you play with them) you learn so much, just little things: them speaking to you during the game about your positioning or certain things to look for when you get the ball, certain areas to pick up. 

"But everyone in the group is really massive for my development and they’ve all helped me improve so much already." 

