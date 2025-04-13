Man Utd whizkid set for Prem debut at Newcastle

Harry Amass is in line to make his full Premier League debut for Manchester United today at Newcastle United.

The teenage left-back has made appearances off the bench for United this season, but is now set for a first start at St James' Park.

The Sun says Amass is set to start ahead of fellow youngster Patrick Dorgu.

United manager Ruben Amorim is ringing the changes with the second-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon to be played on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Amorim said: "We don't have a team that is really big and then we have players that I know cannot make 90 minutes in this moment. We have to be really careful.

"So we will try to address all these subjects in the game against Newcastle. But we have a great responsibility when we play any games.

"I will try to look at that, that is for sure. We have to face Newcastle with a team that we can be competitive to win the game.

"Sometimes winning games is the best way of preparing for the next one. Of course, I am going to be careful with some players but again we need to be competitive.

"When you are playing for Manchester United you cannot go to the game thinking about the next one."