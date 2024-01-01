Man Utd were very close to breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules last term

Manchester United were close to breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules last term.

That is the view of a football finance expert, who spoke about the club’s financial situation.

The Red Devils have been working hard to do deals in the transfer market while balancing the books.

Now Stefan Borson has spoken about their situation, telling talkSPORT: “United is very interesting because we do have quite a lot of information about United because of their quarterly report in the US and so we know that they’ve told us that the end of year results will have a £660 million top line and about £140m EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

“It also tells us certain things about their costs. The) bottom line is when you drag that down on the three-year assessment, United would have failed PSR for the season just gone, save for two things.'

“One, they were given, it appears an exceptional allowance of £40m for Covid in 2022, which no other club had.

“The most any other club had was about £1m in that year. We don't know how they got it.

“On top of that it seems they’ve been given allowance for around £35m of exceptional costs relating to the share sale to (INEOS CEO Sir Jim) Ratcliffe which to be honest, the Glazers should have paid that themselves anyway given they were the main beneficiary.

“But we know from the numbers that it was £35m and the only way in which they can make the 23/24 PSR numbers and this is not just my view but the view of multiple people who run the numbers, is by having these allowances.”