Manchester United are watching Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The Telegraph says Lammens is under consideration as cover for Andre Onana.

He joined from Club Brügge in the summer of 2023.

The goalkeeper has so far played 36 games for Royal Antwerp. He also has nine U21 caps for Belgium on his record.

Lammens' contract with Antwerp runs to 2027.