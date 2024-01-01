Tribal Football
Denmark coach Hjulmand insists full confidence in Man Utd striker Hojland
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has full confidence in Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojland.

Denmark begin their Euros campaign against Slovenia, with Hojland having scored just one goal in his last eight for Denmark.

Hjulmand said: "I don't know, it comes in phases as a striker. You have this period where you score a lot of goals but thankfully Rasmus makes a big impression in all of the games. 

"He always makes a big difference so it's not a concern and I am sure the goals will come.

"Sometimes you will have to fight for the goals and sometimes they will go in every time you shoot."

