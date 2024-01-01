Man Utd veteran Eriksen happy with 2-goal Cup salvo

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen was delighted with his goals in last night's Carabao Cup win against Barnsley.
The Dane scored twice as United romped to a 7-0 triumph.
He later said: "After the first goal it became easier. It gave us more time and space.
"After that we were very clinical and it was a lovely evening.
"We still have to continue. This is just the beginning because it is early in the season. It was nice to give the fans something on a Tuesday night."