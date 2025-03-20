Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking

Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return

Paul Vegas
Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return
Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven returnManchester United
There is hope that Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven's injury won't be sidelined for too long.

Heaven appeared to be hit by a serious injury in victory over Leicester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Daily Express says there's a confidence Heaven will be back in action in three weeks. 

The youngster's absence at worst would be six weeks. Given it's now international week,  Heaven may be available when the Premier League resumes.

Heaven posted to Instagram earlier this week: "Thank you guys for all the support! I have read all your messages, and I'm doing really well and recovering fast."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHeaven AydenManchester United
Related Articles
Heaven delivers injury update to Man Utd fans
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte admits Heaven's personality and strength have surprised him
Rooney on Man Utd defender Heaven: He doesn't look like he is playing with pressure