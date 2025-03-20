Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return

There is hope that Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven's injury won't be sidelined for too long.

Heaven appeared to be hit by a serious injury in victory over Leicester City.

However, the Daily Express says there's a confidence Heaven will be back in action in three weeks.

The youngster's absence at worst would be six weeks. Given it's now international week, Heaven may be available when the Premier League resumes.

Heaven posted to Instagram earlier this week: "Thank you guys for all the support! I have read all your messages, and I'm doing really well and recovering fast."