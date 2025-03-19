Heaven delivers injury update to Man Utd fans

Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is in good spirits after being stretchered off during victory at Leicester City on the weekend.

United are still to fully assess the extent of Heaven's leg injury.

However, he took to social media yesterday to deliver an upbeat message to fans: "Thank you guys for all the support!

"I have read all your messages and I'm doing really well and recovering fast."

United are expected to offer more news on Heaven's injury this week.

United manager Ruben Amorim said: "We have to evaluate during the week.

"He's a young kid and he doesn't know how to explain what he's feeling - it is hard for us to know. He's a bit calm now, but we have to assess in the week."