Manchester United U18 have thumped Leeds United 8-0 today.

United had two players hit hat-tricks, with new signing Sam Lusale a second-half substitute.

James Scanlon, Bendito Mantato, Victor Musa and Amir Ibragimov all struck before halftime.

After the break, Scanlon and Ibragimov both scored twice each to complete their hat-tricks.

Scanlon, while an U18 player with United, is also a senior Gibraltar international.