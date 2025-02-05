Man Utd U-turn on disabled supporters' association budget

Manchester United will not reduce the budget for their disabled supporters' association, reversing a previously considered measure.

In November, reports emerged that the club was contemplating halving the £40,000 annual funding for the Manchester United Disabled Supporters Association (MUDSA).

However, the decision has now been scrapped, avoiding what would have been a controversial move.

Per The Mail, the review was part of a wider cost-saving initiative launched after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took partial control of the club in January.

As previously reported, this process has already led to 250 redundancies at Old Trafford.

The proposed cut to MUDSA’s funding was among several ideas considered as United sought to redirect funds toward first-team improvements.