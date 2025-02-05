Dorgu joins Man Utd among lowest paid

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United’s new signing Patrick Dorgu is among the lowest-paid players at the club.

The Red Devils secured the Danish international from Lecce for £29.4 million, handing him a five-and-a-half-year deal.

United prioritized strengthening their left flank, having also shown interest in PSG’s Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

With Luke Shaw struggling for fitness this season, Dorgu provides a versatile option, capable of playing in both wing back spots.

He made his senior debut for Denmark in September, scoring just 42 seconds after coming on against Switzerland.

Per The Athletic, the 20-year-old earns £40,000 per week, a lower wage than squad players like Jonny Evans and reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

