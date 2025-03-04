Man Utd Treble winner Cole: Obi has a chance

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United Treble winner Andrew Cole admits he's been impressed by Chido Obi since his senior breakthrough.

Cole admits he's been asking after the 17 year-old United centre-forward.

Speaking on the Rio Presents podcast, Cole said: "When you're raw and you're 17, you have no fear. I looked at him yesterday... He's definitely got a chance. 

"My nephew worked with him and my nephew said: 'Yeah man, he's got a chance'."

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also said: "He's still rough around the edges and he should be. But what I don't have any fear about is that he will get chances. 

'Because I watched him play against my two boys and the way he played yesterday was exactly the same. He's not in the game but the ball falls and he's there."

