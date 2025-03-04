Man Utd Treble winner Cole: Obi has a chance

Manchester United Treble winner Andrew Cole admits he's been impressed by Chido Obi since his senior breakthrough.

Cole admits he's been asking after the 17 year-old United centre-forward.

Speaking on the Rio Presents podcast, Cole said: "When you're raw and you're 17, you have no fear. I looked at him yesterday... He's definitely got a chance.

"My nephew worked with him and my nephew said: 'Yeah man, he's got a chance'."

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also said: "He's still rough around the edges and he should be. But what I don't have any fear about is that he will get chances.

'Because I watched him play against my two boys and the way he played yesterday was exactly the same. He's not in the game but the ball falls and he's there."