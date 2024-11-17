Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday

Paul Vegas
Amroim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Amroim clear to lead Man Utd training on MondayAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is free to take training on Monday.

Amorim has received his work permit, so clearing him to lead training for the first time as United manager at Carrington tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He will be joined by all but one of his support staff, with first coach Adelio Candidio still waiting for his visa.

Assistant manager Carlos Fernandes will be on the Carrington pitch tomorrow, along with fellow coach Emanuel Ferro and goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital.

The likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount, Antony, and Marcus Rashford will be in training tomorrow morning as the new Amorim era begins.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester United
Related Articles
Ronaldo hoping for the best for Amorim at Man Utd
Amorim warned he could regret axing Van Nistelrooy from Man Utd
Van der Sar: What Amorim needs for Man Utd success