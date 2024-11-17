Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is free to take training on Monday.

Amorim has received his work permit, so clearing him to lead training for the first time as United manager at Carrington tomorrow.

He will be joined by all but one of his support staff, with first coach Adelio Candidio still waiting for his visa.

Assistant manager Carlos Fernandes will be on the Carrington pitch tomorrow, along with fellow coach Emanuel Ferro and goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital.

The likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount, Antony, and Marcus Rashford will be in training tomorrow morning as the new Amorim era begins.