Man Utd target Raum says the Premier League is "a dream and a big goal at some point"

Manchester United target David Raum has spoken about his dream of playing in England one day.

The defender has been open about his love for the Premier League and the style of football in the country.

Raum, who could be United’s solution at left-wing-back, admits there has been no contact with any club.

“No, not at all. There is no discussion, nothing. I can say that honestly and that’s why it’s not an issue for me at all," the RB Leipzig left-back said on the Phrasenmaher podcast.

"But you know how it is in football. I feel extremely comfortable here and see my future in Leipzig.

“(But) I also said that the Premier League might be a dream and a big goal at some point.”

